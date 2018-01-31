Dump truck rolls over quarry embankment at Spotts Terminal

A Kenworth dump truck loaded with shot rock tipped over a quarry embankment opposite the Spotts Terminal Wednesday morning.

The driver of the 21-ton truck was not injured.

A group of cruise ship passengers arriving from the Carnival Paradise and Eurodam boats were on hand to witness the accident.

The driver told the Cayman Compass he was heading from Frank Sound to George Town at around 10:30 a.m. when the accident took place. When he arrived at Spotts Terminal, he said, he was stopped by police to give way to a tour bus, he said. A second tour coach also pulled out, and to avoid hitting the bus full of passengers, he swerved to the side of the road opposite and stopped, he said.

At that point, the embankment beneath the truck gave way and the vehicle rolled over and came to rest against some trees, after which the driver climbed out the cabin.

The truck could be seen with its undercarriage and tires exposed as passing motorists and tourists stopped to inquire what had happened. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.