Ziemniak shines at second jump show of the season

On Sunday at the Equestrian Center in George Town, the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation held the second leg of its four-part National Jumping Series.

The highlight of the day was a double-win by Olivia Ziemniak, riding Amarilla in competition for the first time. The pair posted double clears in both of their classes and it was apparent that Amarilla was happy to be in the competition arena after a long break.

New to the National Jumping Series was Milly Serpell on her horse Sunday’s Edition, who normally only compete together in dressage. Ms. Serpell said she had not competed in show jumping since she was a teenager, but declined to state exactly how many years it had been.

The final class of the day, the 90cm Open, ended up with a showdown between sisters Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio and Jodie McTaggart, where Ms. McTaggart-Giuzio came out on top riding Ms. Serpell’s horse, Sunday’s Edition, and Ms. McTaggart had to settle for second place on her horse Nala.

The next CIEF horse show on the calendar is National Jumping Series #3, that will take place on March 4 at 8 a.m. at the Equestrian Center.