‘Wear Red Day’ slated for Friday

Cayman Heart Fund is inviting the public to wear red on Friday, Feb. 2, to help mark Heart Month.

Cayman’s “Wear Red Day” was set up to help raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and its effects.

“Heart Month is a fantastic way to remind everyone to focus on their hearts and encourage them to get their families, friends and communities involved,” the Cayman Heart Fund stated in a press release.

The charity, which has been in operation for 11 years, is reminding people to speak to their physician about their risks and know their numbers by checking for blood pressure, cholesterol, sugar levels, weight and BMI.

The Cayman Heart Fund is asking people to wear red on Friday in school, at work and around the neighborhood to raise funds for the cause. Funds raised support fitness programs, educational sessions and health screening events.

For more information on how to get involved, contact the Cayman Heart Fund at [email protected] or 916-6324.