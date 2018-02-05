175 people turn out for SafeHaven beach cleanup

Volunteers cleared 2,500 pounds of garbage from the beach and mangroves at SafeHaven on Saturday morning.

About 175 people, including young children, took part in the cleanup, which was organized by Plastic Free Cayman.

The garbage was collected throughout the morning and separated into recycled materials by a team of volunteers who sorted through the bags of litter that came in.

Some of the more unusual items that turned up in the cleanup were a vacuum cleaner, a baby chair, a vial of blood and a sign from a restaurant that closed down last year.

Several local organizations got involved in the cleanup, including Red Sail Sports, Maples, Caymanite Synchro, Caribbean Producer Services, Cayman Eco Divers, North Sound Golf Club and Cayman International School. Also at the cleanup were George Town South MLA Barbara Conolly, Marc “Srizzil” Williams, and EcoChicCayman’s Laura Butz, among others.

Another beach cleanup has been organized for Sunday, March 4. Follow Plastic Free Cayman’s Facebook page for updated information or check the community calendar.