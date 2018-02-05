The 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues kicked off Saturday with exhilarating play from all participating clubs. Scores were high in certain matches but that did not detract from the overall positive play on the field.

Boys League

In the Boys Under-11 league, George Town Sports Club’s Myron Cruz opened the season emphatically by scoring four goals in his club’s 5-1 victory over a very young Academy SC Lionfish. GTSCs Joshua Hayden grabbed his club’s fifth and Kaleb Barboram scored for the Lionfish.

In other games, Willis Jhyaire and Jaden Verhoeven scored two goals each as newcomers 345 FC A defeated Sunset Rockets 4-0, 345 FC B beat newcomers Latinos FC 5-0, ASC Stingrays defeated Future SC 1-0, and East End United FC beat Bodden Town FC 3-1.

In the Boys Under-13 league, ASC Jaguars downed East End United FC 6-1 thanks to goals from Gilbert Rodriquez (2) and Jayden Whittaker (2) with Jaden Wright and Alexander Bodden also getting their names on the scoresheet.

In other Boys Under-13 games, Sunset Stingrays defeated 345 FC 1-0 with Devanti McInerney grabbing his club’s game-winning goal in the first half of play, while ASC ESM beat Sunset Sharks 3-1. The game between GTSC and Future SC was postponed.

In the only game played in the Boys Under-15 league, Sunset FC downed Academy SC 3-2.

Girls League

In the Girls Under-11 league, Sunset Fusion’s Olivia Thorpe scored three goals in her club’s 6-1 win over clubmates Sunset Stars. Sisters Coco and Rio Windsor added to the Fusion’s six-goal tally with Sofia Bonati rounding off the scoring. Sophie Franklyn scored for the Stars.

In the other Girls Under-11 game, Academy SC defeated GTSC 3-0 thanks to two goals from Clara Byrne and a solitary strike from Millicent Hoffman.

Upcoming matches

The first round of youth games conclude with two Boys Under-15 games on Tuesday as Bodden Town FC take on Scholars International SC at the Annex Field at 4 p.m. and Cayman Athletic SC face Future SC at the Ed Bush Field in West Bay at 4 p.m.

On Thursday, in the Girls Under-18 league, Elite SC take on Sunset FC at 4 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field.

No youth games are scheduled for the week of Saturday, Feb. 10 to Saturday, Feb. 17, as all schools will be on the Ash Wednesday break.

Play resumes on Monday, Feb. 19 (Girls Under-18 league), Tuesday, Feb. 20 (Boys Under-17 league), Thursday, Feb. 22 (Girls Under-15 league) and Saturday, Feb. 24 (Boys Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 leagues).