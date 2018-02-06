Elderly snorkeler dies off SMB

A 72-year-old American visitor died after getting into difficulty swimming along Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach Monday.

Royal Cayman Islands Police said the man, who was not identified, was reported to be in trouble in the water just after noon Monday.

He was brought ashore by other beach-goers who tried to revive the elderly man with CPR, police said.

The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was pronounced dead later on Monday.