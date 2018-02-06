Elderly snorkeler dies off SMB

A 72-year-old American visitor died after getting into difficulty swimming along Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach Monday.
Royal Cayman Islands Police said the man, who was not identified, was reported to be in trouble in the water just after noon Monday.
He was brought ashore by other beach-goers who tried to revive the elderly man with CPR, police said.
The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was pronounced dead later on Monday.
I am saddened to hear another person has lost his life in the beautiful waters of the Cayman Islands, and I give his family my deepest regards .
But I still have to believe that together we all could make a difference in preventing a lot of these tragic deaths from happening . As I read the article and what the Police said , it sounds as if the gentleman was out swimming by himself .
What if the Hotel had lifeguards on the beach . What if the accommodations had a way to get to the guest to warn them about the dangers of swimming alone . Or the Hotel /Condo could make sure that certain or all of the guest are aware of the safety of wearing a life vest while doing water activities . And warnings posted at front desk of these accommodations . But it seems that there are no concerns about the guest safety at all .