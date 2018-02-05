Taxi van driver Roy Clivey Tamasa appeared in Traffic Court on Monday on a charge of causing the death of Dr. Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie by dangerous driving. An alternative charge is causing death by careless driving.

Mr. Tamasa, 70, is accused of dangerously driving a Toyota Hiace van on July 17, 2017, on Owen Roberts Drive in the vicinity of Owen Roberts International Airport, and by so doing caused the death of Dr. Jones-Leslie.

The alternative charge alleges that Mr. Tamasa drove “without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons,” and in so doing caused her death.

Magistrate Philippa McFarlane was advised that papers in the case had not been served on defense attorney Richard Barton, but were being prepared.

Crown counsel Stacy-Ann Kelly told the court that the matter was intended to be sent to Grand Court. The magistrate set March 19, as the next mention date.

Dr. Jones-Leslie, 62, was an obstetrician-gynecologist who had just arrived on a flight from Kingston, Jamaica.