Private Wealth Network brings Caribbean launch to Cayman

London-headquartered networking and business development group, Private Client Dining (PCD) Club, selected the Cayman Islands to launch its presence in the Caribbean region at an event hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman on Jan. 25.

PCD Club is a business development and networking club for international private client professionals. It was originally established in London, has members from over 250 professional firms and institutions around the world, and has hosted more than 60 events and 5,000 guests over the last two years.

The group, which provides a forum for the global private client community to connect, do business and access new market opportunities, hosts events at high-profile venues such as the Dorchester in London, the Le Richemond in Geneva and the Address Montgomerie in Dubai.

Founding director, David Bell, who attended the launch, said there was great interest in expanding the network geographically to further the business development of members and sponsors.

“We have had strong demand from our London and European-based members to expand our offering into the more prominent private wealth jurisdictions in the Caribbean and to enable members to establish and develop stronger business relationships with fellow professionals in jurisdictions like Cayman,” he said.

“We are delighted to have a number of new member firms join the network from Cayman, and we know they will benefit from membership of our thriving global network.”

The hosting sponsor for the inaugural event was London-based chancery and commercial barristers’ chambers Serle Court.

“We were extremely pleased to be able to sponsor the first PCD Club event in Cayman,” said Serle Court’s John Machell, QC. “It was a great opportunity for us to cement our long-standing relationships in the private client market in Cayman and to meet new contacts.”

Serle Court was joined in Cayman by supporting sponsors, Lombard Odier from Geneva, Asset Risk Consultants from the U.K. and international trust company, SMP Partners, that recently launched its offering in Cayman.