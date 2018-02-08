Conservationists working on the annual Grouper Moon Project helped residents, tourists and local businesses clean up beaches on Little Cayman last weekend.

The Grouper Moon researchers were on the island to study the annual spawning of the Nassau grouper.

Little Cayman resorts and businesses joined forces with the researchers of the Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF) for the cleanup. The REEF team, led by Christy Semmens, who is the project coordinator and lead scientist, took time out of its work and research schedule to help coordinate the beach cleanup.

This is the 15th consecutive year the REEF team has been on Little Cayman for the research project.

Teams from the Southern Cross Club, the Little Cayman Beach Resort, the Grouper Moon Project, the Central Caribbean Marine Institute, and some resort guests and island residents gathered at the Southern Cross Club to receive their specific beach assignments.

More than 30 people took part, cleaning up some of the more remote beaches around Little Cayman’s shoreline. The group collected more than 100 bags of debris, mostly plastic, that had washed ashore.