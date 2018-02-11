Police service welcomes 11 new recruits

The newest crop of recruits to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officially began their service earlier this month. The 11 new local constable recruits had a swearing-in ceremony on Feb. 1, and their oaths were administered by the Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne and witnessed by the Senior Command Team.

That ceremony marked the beginning of a 17-week training course that will prepare the recruits for their two-year probationary period.

Depending on departmental needs and priorities, the recruits could find themselves working in a wide variety of roles, including criminal investigation, traffic, marine, air operations, financial crime, family support or the K-9 unit, following their two-year probationary period.

Each of the new recruits is young and an active member of the communities they live in.

“I believe that policing is about service. Service to your fellow officers, and service to the citizens of the community,” said Police Constable Bennard Ebanks, a new recruit whose father also served as an inspector in the RCIPS. “To be a police officer means answering the call most others would ignore, regardless of inconvenience or harm. I am proud that I’ve earned the privilege of calling myself a constable.”

The RCIPS selected their new recruits following a recruitment drive that concluded last year. The new officers must have Caymanian status or permanent residency through marriage to a Caymanian, and they also needed to pass a written examination, an interview, fitness test and vetting.

The police constable recruits were also joined by eight auxiliary constable recruits, who recently passed a course designed to allow them to support a range of police services. Auxiliary constables were taught how to conduct community patrols, serve at the detention center and to cover special events.

The Training and Development Unit of the RCIPS also added a pair of experienced civilian trainers to the staff, and those trainers are expected to play a pivotal role in grooming the new recruits.

“We are extremely proud to have such a great group of new recruits in this class who have all made the decision to serve the community they are a part of,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne.