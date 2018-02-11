More than 1,000 people packed the beach in front of the Royal Palms on Saturday night to enjoy the music of the Wailers, the group originally founded by Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer in 1963. Original members, guitarist Junior Marvin and drummer Paapa Nyarkoh, led the group through a long list of reggae hits.

The group took the stage about 10:30 p.m., following opening acts Beniel Miller and the Fyah Squad, and singer Etana.

Local DJs Ky-Mani Davis and DJ Glenroy also entertained the crowd.