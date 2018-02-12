Director of The Pines Retirement Home board, Pamela Webster, fourth from left, and The Pines Manager Lynda Mitchell, fifth from left, receive a donation of a heavy-duty patient lift from Lions Club of Grand Cayman members, from left, Alton Wilson, Daniel Reid, Heidi Anderson, Lynval Watkins and chairman of the Lions Geriatric Committee Eric Anderson.

The Lions Club of Grand Cayman, in partnership with Carnival Cruise Lines, donated the patient lift, valued at more than $4,000, to The Pines on Feb. 1.