The trial of Finance Minister Roy Michael McTaggart on a charge of careless driving did not proceed as scheduled last Thursday. A new trial date of June 14 was set, with a file note that it might not proceed.

Crown counsel Stacy-Ann Kelly advised Magistrate Philippa McFarlane that the Crown’s main witness – the driver of anther car – did not wish to proceed.

Mr. McTaggart was charged following an incident on Dec. 29, 2015, around 8:45 p.m. when he was driving a Jeep Wrangler along Shamrock Road, in the vicinity of Poindexter Drive.

His first appearance in court was on Aug. 1, 2016. At his next appearance, on Feb. 27, 2017, he pleaded not guilty and trial was set for Sept. 12.

On Sept. 12, defense attorney Delroy Murray advised the court that he had received disclosure of the papers in the case only the day before. Trial was therefore adjourned again, this time marked as priority, until Feb. 8, 2018.

Last week, Ms. Kelly applied for the matter to be left on file for three months because of the witness not wishing to proceed.

If the matter does proceed, the trial will be Thursday, June 14.

When the incident occurred, Mr. McTaggart was the second elected Member of the Legislative Assembly for George Town. In May, 2017, after the switch to single-member constituencies, he was elected MLA for George Town East and subsequently appointed minister for finance and economic development.