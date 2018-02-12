Paddling for heart health awareness

The Cayman Heart Fund is inviting people to save the date for its upcoming “Coconut Cup” event next month.

The event will be held on Sunday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. at Public Beach on Seven Mile Beach.

The Coconut Cup is a social and family orientated paddleboard event which will host three races over the course of the day: The “Groms’ Paddle,” a 600 yard paddle for kids under 14; the Corporate Cup relay race for teams of four people each; and a 5K paddle.

Entry for the kids-only race is $10 per child. The Cayman Heart Fund advises that life vests and parental supervision will be required for younger entries.

Entry for the Corporate Cup, in which each person must paddle half a mile carrying a “designated coconut,” is $200 per team. There is a limit to 16 teams entering this race, and corporate teams must register in advance.

The cost of entry for the 5K paddle is $25 per person.

Organizers said board rental will be available for all the events on the day.

Early registration is encouraged, but individual entries will be available on the day.

All proceeds are to benefit the “Hart for Hearts,” which is the pediatric arm of the Cayman Heart Fund responsible for raising public awareness and providing financial assistance to families in Cayman when a child is born with a congenital heart defect.

For more information or to register a corporate team, contact [email protected]