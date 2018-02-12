Indecent exposure reported at Dart Park

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is seeking information about a case of indecent exposure that occurred Thursday at Dart Park on South Church Street.

According to the report, a man was seen inappropriately touching himself as he watched children in the park. The man allegedly realized that adults had seen him and quickly left the location.

The man was described as being tall and of a slim build with a dark complexion and very short hair. He was seen wearing blue shorts and a white v-neck T-shirt at the time of the incident.

Police are hoping that members of the public will come forward with information, and they stressed that anybody who witnesses that kind of behavior should contact 911 immediately. Parents and caregivers are also reminded to be cognizant of their children’s whereabouts at all times when in public.

People with information can call 911, the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).