Proud of Them: Jennelle McLaughlin honored for community service

Jennelle McLaughlin, 25, has been recognized by the Proud of Them initiative for her community service work.

She is well-known at Elmslie Memorial United Church for her service and involvement in various Christian ministries at her church, including those of youth, music, Sunday school, dance and mentoring.

Her participation in these ministries has been especially significant as a teacher in the church’s Friday night and Sunday school programs. Jennelle has played a key role in planning and staging the Sunday school’s annual Christmas productions and quarterly Youth Sundays, and is a role model to teenagers and pre-teens at Elmslie.

She became a member of the Cayman Islands Girls’ Brigade when she was 4 years old. A member of the George Town company for the past 20 years, she has traveled as far as Australia and Africa as part of a team representing the Cayman Islands Girls’ Brigade.

The George Town resident’s life of service has always been multi-faceted, and another example of this is her membership of Key Club during high school. As a member, she took full advantage of the opportunities the organization gave her to learn and exercise leadership. Key Club also prepared Jennelle for a role as a peer mentor while at school.

A further outlet for her devotion to community service is her active involvement with the Special Olympics in the Cayman Islands. Beginning during her high school Key Club years, it is a cause she has rededicated her commitment to since returning from university in the U.K.

She has balanced her community service work with her academic achievements. Before starting tertiary education at Bedford University in England, Jennelle graduated from Cayman Prep and High School with passes in nine subjects. She went on to consistently make her university’s honor roll and graduated with a second-class upper division bachelor of science degree in accounting and finance with honors in 2015.

Jennelle is currently looking to pursue the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification to become a certified accountant while working full time at Scotiabank.

The Proud of Them initiative recognizes the positive achievements of young people between the ages of 10 and 25. Through a public nomination process, individuals are honored in various categories. Each person selected is featured for six months on billboards across the Cayman Islands and receives a certificate and $500.