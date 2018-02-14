Third drowning in a week

Three people drowned in separate incidents after getting into difficulties while swimming or snorkeling in Cayman waters in a week – two on the same day.

A 60-year-old American man died after getting caught in a current while swimming off Rum Point in North Side on Monday, about three hours after another man, age 65, drowned off Spotts Beach.

A week earlier, on Monday, Feb. 5, a 72-year-old American visitor died when he got into trouble snorkeling along Seven Mile Beach.

In the Rum Point incident, police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene by 911, just before 3:25 p.m. According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement, the man was found unresponsive after experiencing difficulties while snorkeling.

“Police were informed that the man had gone snorkeling with a friend … around 2:30 p.m. where they were caught in a current. They then experienced difficulties when the current picked up and they were carried further out to sea. The second man lost sight of the victim, and was able to get back to shore himself and raise the alarm,” the RCIPS statement said.

After police, Fire Services and paramedics arrived, a fire officer found the man unresponsive in the water and pulled him ashore. First aid was administered and the man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Earlier that day, around 12:40 p.m., police attended Spotts Beach after being notified by a 911 call of a swimmer in difficulty.

Police and other emergency personnel attended the scene, where they and members of the public attempted in vain to resuscitate the man, a 65-year-old from the United States. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:31 p.m.

A week earlier, on Monday, Feb. 5, around 12:15 p.m., emergency services were called to the Public Beach at Seven Mile Beach, where a snorkeler had gotten into difficulties.

The 72-year-old American visitor was brought to shore by members of the public who administered CPR. Emergency personnel took over CPR when they arrived, but the man was later pronounced dead after being taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital.