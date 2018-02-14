Police arrested a male student at John Gray High School for assaulting a school employee last week.

Police said officers responded to a report of an assault shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8.

“An employee at the school had been hit in the head with an object by a student, a male juvenile,” police said in a statement released Monday, Feb. 12.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of assault in the presence of his parent and taken to the detention center, where he was later bailed.

Police said the victim received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.