A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead Thursday morning, following a single-vehicle accident near 179 Farm Road in East End.

A Subaru with two occupants, the woman and a man, collided with a tree shortly after 2 a.m., the Royal Cayman Island Police Service said.

Both were taken to Cayman Islands Hospital. The man remains in critical condition.

RCIPS advised motorists not to use Farm Road this morning, while investigations into the accident are under way.