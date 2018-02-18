Meeting to debate East End mental health facility

The Ministry of Health will convene a public meeting at the East End Civic Centre on Wednesday night, Feb. 21, to discuss the district’s new mental health facility.

The 7-9 p.m. gathering will feature representatives from the ministry, including Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn; East End MLA Arden McLean; from Toronto design firm, Montgomery Sisam Architects; from local consultant and design firm DDL Studios; members of the project’s 14-seat Steering Committee; and of the 10-member Mental Health Commission.

“This is an open house/public meeting and there will be no formal presentations,” said Janett Flynn, the ministry’s senior policy adviser for health, and a member of both the committee and commission.

“The open-house/meeting is being planned to inform and educate the public and to hear their concerns, if any,” she said. “[The meeting is] also to inform residents of the development of a major project that will benefit our people/community, to be undertaken by the Cayman Islands government.”

“We expect persons from the community and other interested persons to attend,” she added.

She said the “construction timeline and planned opening in 2019 will be addressed – as well as any other concerns.”

Construction of the 15-acre, nine-cottage, 54-patient facility near High Rock is scheduled to start in August, opening in summer 2019. Officials have estimated building costs between $10 million and $15 million.