Police arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm Friday.

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 1:40 a.m. to Birch Tree Hill Road in West Bay, where a woman had been stabbed by another woman who was known to her.

The victim was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where she received multiple stitches before being released.

It was not known at press time whether the suspect has been formally charged.