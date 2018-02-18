Police identify victim of snorkeling accident

Police confirmed the identity of an American tourist Friday who died after experiencing complications while snorkeling off Seven Mile Beach on Feb. 5, as Richard Collins Fitzpatrick, 72.

The 911 Communications Centre dispatched police and emergency personnel to aid Mr. Fitzpatrick shortly after 12:15 p.m. He was brought to the shore by members of the public who began to administer CPR, and emergency personnel arrived and continued life-saving measures.

Mr. Fitzpatrick was taken to Cayman Islands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.