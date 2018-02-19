Winter Olympics coverage sparks broadcast row

Cable provider Logic is being forced to black out U.S. and Canadian channels providing coverage of the Winter Olympics after being served with a “cease and desist order” by Cayman Islands rights holder Hurley’s Media.

Hurley’s is broadcasting the event on Cayman 27 as part of an exclusive agreement with Jamaica-based International Media Content Ltd, which bought the regional rights for the event and the summer 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As part of the deal, cable providers across the region are required to black out any other channels showing coverage.

Randy Merren, general manager of Hurley’s Media Ltd, confirmed that the company had given Logic until 10 a.m. on Feb. 19 to comply with the order..

He told the Cayman Compass Monday that he believed the company had now met that demand.

In an earlier statement, Mr. Merren said, “It has come to our attention that Logic have been broadcasting the Winter Olympics illegally, after being advised that any channel carrying the Winter Olympics must be ‘blacked out’ to align with the details of the exclusivity contract awarded to Hurley’s TV”

He said an advisory of these exclusive broadcast rights was first issued by IMC to all media companies in the Caribbean back in November 2017. It was clearly stated that “the only authorized broadcast channel in the Cayman Islands is Cayman 27.”

No one from Logic responded to inquiries from the Compass on Monday.

Ransford Ricketts, of Jamaica-based IMC, said it had bought the broadcast rights for the entire region and entered into various agreements with cable companies and broadcasters in different countries, including Hurley’s Media in the Cayman Islands.

He said the broadcast rights of U.S. and Canadian channels screening the coverage, including CBC and NBC, do not apply outside of the North American region.

Any broadcaster screening Winter Olympics coverage on any platform in the region, needs an agreement with IMC.

“We have to protect our rights and our investment,” he said.

“Our international partners expect that those rights that are sold to us are not breached and are fully protective.”