Marlon Ricardo Porter, 37, was sentenced on Tuesday to 13 years’ imprisonment for rape after a Grand Court jury found him guilty in October.

A two-year sentence for assault causing actual bodily harm and a one-year sentence for causing alarm and distress were made to run concurrently.

Justice Alastair Malcolm imposed the term via video link, noting he had considered materials submitted to him, including psychiatric and psychological reports.

After court, defense attorney Amelia Fosuhene confirmed that the convictions will be appealed.

Also attending the sentencing was Crown counsel Scott Wainwright, who had conducted the case for the prosecution.

Justice Malcolm first summed up the facts of the incident, which occurred on the night of Jan. 22-23, 2016.

Mr. Porter gave a lift to the complainant from a George Town bar to a gas station to get some food, but instead of taking her to the gas station, he drove to a secluded spot where he had oral sex and sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

She had made it clear she was not consenting and tried to run away twice. While she resisted, he offered her $200. Afterward, he dragged her from the vehicle toward the sea and threatened to drown her. He then drove off.

She was left partially clothed and started walking. She was subsequently seen by a government truck driver. She was not wearing any shoes or trousers at the time and her blouse was torn; she told him she had been raped.

She was taken to the hospital where injuries were noted – extensive bruising to her left buttocks and abrasions to her left elbow. She said these had occurred while Mr. Porter was dragging her toward the water.

Justice Malcolm noted that the starting point for rape is 12 years. Because of the aggravating features, he increased the sentence to 13 years. Time Mr. Porter has spent in custody before and after his conviction is to be taken into account.