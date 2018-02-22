UCCI to host Chamber employment expo

More than 30 businesses plan to be on hand Friday, Feb. 23, at the University College of the Cayman Islands for the annual Chamber of Commerce Career Expo. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Johnson Hall.

Organizers said they expect 700 students to attend the expo, where company representatives will be on hand to answer questions and talk about employment opportunities, as well as scholarship and internship programs. The public is also invited.

Many of the island’s top employers from the financial sector and tourism industry plan to attend.

The Water Authority – Cayman will be promoting a $30,000 scholarship opportunity and summer internships. The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is promoting tourism internships. And Cayman Enterprise City will have information on placement opportunities within the special economic zone.

The Chamber of Commerce has its own booth promoting a new summer work experience program. The program encourages businesses to hire high school students for the summer to introduce them to the world of work and give them a taste of future opportunities.

For more information, call 949-8090.