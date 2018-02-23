Man critical after sidewalk crash

A man is in critical condition after police said he was struck by an out-of-control car on a George Town sidewalk during rush hour traffic Friday morning.

The crash happened along Smith Road between Bobby Thompson Way and Anthony Drive around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said a purple Honda Accord lost control, veered off the road and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk. The Honda then hit a nearby home before coming to a stop.

The driver was not hurt, but was taken to hospital for examination. The pedestrian was in a “life-threatening” condition Friday afternoon at the Cayman Islands Hospital, police said.