The Cayman Islands Agricultural Society has announced the winners of this year’s Agriculture Show.

The grand prize raffle draw winner was Donovan Kellyman, who won $20,000 at the Feb. 14 event, held at the Agriculture Pavilion grounds in Lower Valley.

Hamlin Stephenson, a member of the Cayman Islands Agricultural Society and owner of Hamlin’s Farm, was again named Farmer of the Year. He has been awarded the accolade several times in past years. Mr. Stephenson was also named Livestock Farmer of the Year 2018.

Crop Farmer of the Year went to Davey Ebanks and Champion Exhibitor Crop Farmer is William Ebanks of Willie’s Farm in North Side.

Meanwhile, the George Town Heritage Committee came away with top honors for the Best District Exhibitor. The East End Heritage Committee placed second and North Side Heritage Committee third.

In the annual Beautiful Baby Competition, Liam Julian Nelson Watler won first place in the 0-9 months category; Taz Myrie was first in 10-18 months; Krystine Henry was first in the 19-24 months; and Jahzaria Bodden came first in the 25-36 months category.

Sage Costa was selected as Miss Agriculture Queen, and Ariana Chambers was named Miss Agriculture Princess.

Chef Elardo MacDonald won the Fruit and Vegetable Carving Competition and was also first in the Ice Carving Competition.

Gianna Whittaker won the Baking Competition. Abigail Wisdom won second place and Lovane Douglas third.

Marvin Hutchinson won the Hot Wing Competition.

Winners of the Cake Decorating Competition went to Abigail Wisdom in first place, Lovane Douglas in second place, and Genesis Carbajal and Dana Jackson in joint third place.

The Cook-Off Competition winners were George Town’s Joshua McLean and Diandra Thompson in first place; Northside’s Amber McLaughlin and Mohyundra Brown in second place; and Bodden Town’s Bradley McLaughlin and Anaya Davis-Eden in third place.