Letter: A marvelous start to an unforgettable day

One of our greatest joys in Grand Cayman was to meet Fabian O’Connor at the wharfside. Jim and I were looking puzzled when Fabian greeted us and directed us to nearby Café del Sol to enjoy coffee and the use of the free internet to contact friends who were at their home awaiting our arrival. I was able to get their phone number and Fabian made the call for us. He did this all with his characteristic joy and happiness.

Fabian’s “Cayman Smile” and friendliness was a marvelous start to a very happy day as our friends toured us around your beautiful island. The weather, the beaches, the history, the food and mostly the friendliness we experienced there will be one of our happiest cruise memories.

Incidentally, we later met Satan at Hell. Imagine meeting St. Fabian and the devil in one very full, unforgettable day!

Margaret and Jim Steel

Calgary, Alberta