A brush fire reported on the East End of Grand Cayman late Tuesday, has been extinguished, fire officials said.

The fire broke out in the vicinity of the East End quarry. Cayman Islands Fire Service crews had difficulty reaching the area due to the lack of road access and had to employ the use of an excavator to clear brush. The Cayman Islands Royal Police Service’s helicopter provided thermal imaging of the blaze to aid the firefighters.

Figures on the size of the fire and the number of personnel involved were not yet available.