Woman dies in Brac car accident

A 51-year-old Cayman Brac woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash Tuesday night. Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene of the two-vehicle accident on Bight Road in the vicinity of Tibbet’s Turn Road, Cayman Brac, shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was the driver of a RAV4 that collided with a Honda Integra. The man driving the Honda was transported to the Faith Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The matter is currently under police investigation.