A brush fire reported in the East End district of Grand Cayman late Tuesday was extinguished after nine hours, fire officials said.

The fire broke out in the vicinity of the East End quarry and was reported at 6:25 p.m. Cayman Islands Fire Service crews had difficulty reaching the area due to the lack of road access and had to employ the use of an excavator to clear brush.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s helicopter provided thermal imaging of the blaze to aid the firefighters.

In a news release, Chief Fire Officer David Hails said the information gave his personnel an edge in planning their attack.

“The live infrared images of the scene that they sent us from the helicopter helped us to formulate a fire-fighting strategy and contributed to the safety of the fire officers,” Mr. Hails said.

The fire chief commended firefighters, who he said worked overnight in “difficult and arduous conditions.”

Three fire trucks and about a dozen firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 3:35 a.m., officials said. Crews remained at the scene until 5 a.m. to ensure there was no re-ignition.

The cause of of the fire had not been identified by press time. An investigation is under way.