The Protection of Animal Welfare Society is shaking things up for its 2018 Annual PAWS In The Sand fundraising dinner by bringing the party to George Town for the first time in the event’s seven-year history.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 10, guests of this year’s event can expect a night of delicious food, fine wine and live entertainment under the stars at the historic Grand Old House restaurant.

Although the dinner is a fixture in the calendars of many residents, PAWS founder Giuseppe Gatta said he hopes the change in venue will help draw new faces to the crowd.

“As PAWS is a small organization working primarily in the eastern districts, there are many people who are unfamiliar with our work,” he explains. “The PAWS In The Sand event is a way for us to celebrate with our supporters and spread the word about the work we do, all while raising much-needed funds to support our mission to alleviate animal suffering.”

Pour the PAWS-ecco

Tickets for the event include a complimentary glass of prosecco upon arrival, a delicious dinner and a complimentary bottle of wine per couple.

“We are very excited to have this year’s event hosted by Grand Old House,” Gatta says. “The quality of the food, the professionalism of the staff, and the natural beauty of the location will make it the perfect setting.”

A wide range of silent auction items, including jewelry, Talavera pottery and gift certificates, will be on display throughout the course of the evening for guests to bid on. There will also be a live auction for several big-ticket items. Live entertainment will follow as the brave men of PAWS take to the stage for their annual performance, which is always a highlight for guests of the event.

“Oftentimes the work we do with PAWS can be very serious so, with our amateur performance, we always try our best to put a smile on everyone’s face,” Gatta says.

Gatta and his wife Susanna founded PAWS in 2010, along with Alex Stewart and Marleine Gagnon. PAWS offers free community dog washes, a spay and neuter program, financial assistance to families with pets in need, heartworm treatment, animal rescue, and feral cat shelters.

Gatta explained that the PAWS In The Sand event is the nonprofit’s main fundraising event and that the proceeds of the evening will go a long way to supporting the charity’s mission.

Tickets for the event cost $135 per person and can be reserved by contacting the PAWS Facebook page, calling 928-2129, or through The Lighthouse Restaurant.