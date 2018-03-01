Cayman’s annual Walk in Her Shoes event takes place at Camana Bay on Thursday, March 8, hosted by the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, and people cannot wait to go out and watch it.

There’s an old saying that goes: “You can’t really understand another person’s problems until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” Well, this event asks men to literally do just that. Who wouldn’t want to see a crowd of very respectable, grown men put on a brave front and a pair of women’s high heels in public as they attempt to stagger down the street?

Several males will strap on their pumps and sandals and walk with pride down Camana Bay’s Market Street to help raise money and awareness for a great cause.

This will be the Crisis Centre’s third annual Walk in Her Shoes event, replicating the internationally acclaimed Walk a Mile in Her Shoes march that takes place across the United States every year. It’s not a task for the weak-footed to attempt to walk/run/stumble in a pair of high heels, but it is certainly fun, and encourages the community to talk about something that is difficult to discuss: sexual violence and discrimination against women.

This event encourages entrants (men only) to obtain sponsorships from friends, family and businesses from $1 to $1,000 (or more) for the honor of donning a pair of high heels in front of crowds of people. It is always great to see who the brave men are as they come out with their trousers rolled up and a beaming smile to support the cause. Don’t be surprised to see Marc Langevin, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, in some fetching strappy sandals.

For every US$100 raised in sponsorship, one lap is deducted from the walk. All men or teams of men will walk a minimum of one lap, no matter the amount raised. There will be an aide station along the course just in case delicate ankles buckle.

Any men looking to find a pair of high heels can go to the No. 1 Shoe Shop. If they mention the Walk in Her Shoes event to support the Crisis Centre, they will get 10 percent off their high heels. The shop offers up to size 12 in women’s shoes, but quantities are limited, so don’t wait!

In the last two years, the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre has raised more than $100,000 through this initiative, and the charity is hopeful that the turnout and support of the event will continue to increase. All proceeds go directly to the center, which uses them toward improving the lives of victims.

This very short walk can go a long way to changing the lives of women who have suffered from sexual violence and discrimination.

To sign up, visit www.crowdrise.com/AWalkinHerShoes. For further information, contact Melisa at [email protected] March 8 is International Women’s Day and March is International Women’s Month.