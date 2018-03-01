The 100 Women in Finance organization invites the public to join them for dinner and dancing under the starry Caribbean sky on March 10 for their fifth annual Barefoot Beach Gala, to be celebrated James Bond-style.

Channel your inner Bond or one of his gals or just come as you are! This gala has got a reputation as being one of the most lively and enjoyable social affairs on the island.

The event will be at Royal Palms where attendees can enjoy good service, beautiful sunset views and pool-side socializing. Net proceeds will benefit the Special Needs Foundation Cayman.

Food and drink

In the past, attendees have been known to stay up dancing until midnight and some have even taken a cooling dip in the pool in cocktail attire. Worried about cooling down without a dip in the pool? Not to worry; you will be welcomed with a choice of a martini or a glass of bubbly.

The Royal Palms’ chefs will also provide party goers with a variety of food stations to tantalize the taste buds and satisfy the hungriest of appetites.

Raffle prizes

Lucky attendees have gone home not just with memories of a fantastic evening under the stars, but with spa treatments, gift certificates to local restaurants and more. Several raffle prize packages totaling more than $10,000 will be given away throughout the evening.

Since its formation in 2013, the Cayman location of 100 Women in Finance (previously 100 Women in Hedge Funds) has raised more than $200,000 for local charities, including the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, Literacy Is For Everyone, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and its 2017 beneficiary, the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Special Needs Foundation Cayman

The Special Needs Foundation, which was established in 2008, has made a mission of supporting children with a wide range of special needs. It is dedicated to the development and provision of services for people with special needs.

“On behalf of all the children and families of the Special Needs Foundation, I wish to express our sincere gratitude and excitement for being chosen as the 2018 Cayman Beneficiary for 100 Women in Finance,” says Susie Bodden, executive leader of the Special Needs Foundation.

Leanne Golding, chair of 100 Women in Finance Cayman’s philanthropy committee, also issued a statement: “100 Women in Finance is proud to support the Special Needs Foundation Cayman. We are excited to kick off with our annual gala which, in addition to being a great fundraiser, is also just a lot of fun. While the committee has been quite busy working to make this a night to remember, we’re also looking forward to kicking off our heels and having a great time with all that come out to support this great charity.”

About 100 Women in Finance

100WF is a global network of professionals in the finance and alternative investment industries working together to empower women at every stage of their careers. Through peer engagement, philanthropic and educational initiatives, 100WF’s more than 15,000 members are making connections and creating opportunities that help to advance careers and strengthen their field.

Tickets for the Barefoot Beach Gala are CI$125 or US$150 each. For tickets and further information, email [email protected]