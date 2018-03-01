Concerts in South Florida this March

There is a really eclectic mix of performers on stage this month. Apart from Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled, there aren’t any what you’d call current major stars performing. That’s not a bad thing. It seems that this is the time to reacquaint yourselves with acts like the Indigo Girls, the Pretenders, Michael McDonald, Flogging Molly, and Mike and the Mechanics.
Fans of comedy have some choices to make. Will they see the magic of Steve Martin and Martin Short as they bounce off each other, or take in a show with comic legend Robert Klein? Jim Breuer, one of the “Saturday Night Live” alumni, is also in the area this month.
So, if you happen to be flying up to Miami or Fort Lauderdale for some rest and relaxation in the coming weeks, take a look at this list and see if any of the talent floats your boat.
Ricardo Montaner
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- Fri, March 2
- 8 p.m.
The Fab Faux
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Fri, March 2
- 8 p.m.
Flogging Molly
- Revolution Live
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Sun, March 4
- 7 p.m.
Michael McDonald
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Sun, March 4
- 7 p.m.
Daughtry
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Mon, March 5
- 7:30 p.m.
Robin Trower
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Wed, March 7
- 8 p.m.
Indigo Girls
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Fri, March 9
- 8 p.m.
Robert Klein
- Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
- Aventura, FL
- Fri, March 9
- 8 p.m.
Steve Martin & Martin Short
- Au-Rene Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Sat, March 10
- 2 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Jim Breuer
- Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
- Coconut Creek, FL
- Sat, March 10
- 8 p.m.
Audra McDonald
- Au-Rene Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Sun, March 11
- 6 p.m.
The Irish Rovers
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Thu, March 15
- 8 p.m.
Mike and the Mechanics
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Fri, March 16
- 8 p.m.
Foreigner
- Au-Rene Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Tue, March 20
- 7:30 p.m.
Alice Cooper
- Au-Rene Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Wed, March 21
- 8 p.m.
Christine Ebersole
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Sat, March 24
- 8 p.m.
Bush
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach, FL
- Sat, March 24
- 8:15 p.m.
Pretenders
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach, FL
- Sun, March 25
- 8 p.m.
Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- Fri, March 30
- 7:30 p.m.