Concerts in South Florida this March

There is a really eclectic mix of performers on stage this month. Apart from Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled, there aren’t any what you’d call current major stars performing. That’s not a bad thing. It seems that this is the time to reacquaint yourselves with acts like the Indigo Girls, the Pretenders, Michael McDonald, Flogging Molly, and Mike and the Mechanics.

Fans of comedy have some choices to make. Will they see the magic of Steve Martin and Martin Short as they bounce off each other, or take in a show with comic legend Robert Klein? Jim Breuer, one of the “Saturday Night Live” alumni, is also in the area this month.

So, if you happen to be flying up to Miami or Fort Lauderdale for some rest and relaxation in the coming weeks, take a look at this list and see if any of the talent floats your boat.

Ricardo Montaner

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

Fri, March 2

8 p.m.

The Fab Faux

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Fri, March 2

8 p.m.

Flogging Molly

Revolution Live

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Sun, March 4

7 p.m.

Michael McDonald

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Sun, March 4

7 p.m.

Daughtry

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Mon, March 5

7:30 p.m.

Robin Trower

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Wed, March 7

8 p.m.

Indigo Girls

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Fri, March 9

8 p.m.

Robert Klein

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Aventura, FL

Fri, March 9

8 p.m.

Steve Martin & Martin Short

Au-Rene Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Sat, March 10

2 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Jim Breuer

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek, FL

Sat, March 10

8 p.m.

Audra McDonald

Au-Rene Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Sun, March 11

6 p.m.

The Irish Rovers

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Thu, March 15

8 p.m.

Mike and the Mechanics

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Fri, March 16

8 p.m.

Foreigner

Au-Rene Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Tue, March 20

7:30 p.m.

Alice Cooper

Au-Rene Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Wed, March 21

8 p.m.

Christine Ebersole

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Sat, March 24

8 p.m.

Bush

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL

Sat, March 24

8:15 p.m.



Pretenders

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL

Sun, March 25

8 p.m.

Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled