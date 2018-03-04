Two employers who have been coming to court since 2011 presented evidence on Thursday of payments made in partial compliance with obligations under the Labour and Pension Laws.

Attorney Charmaine Richter appeared on behalf of Hurlstone Ltd. and handed up a copy of a check for $85,000.

Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn asked what amount was outstanding. She was told that the amount owed to a pension plan for employees was originally $167,024.92. With this payment, the balance was $84,024.72.

“We’re already on the seventh anniversary of this case,” she noted. “What steps are being taken?”

Ms. Richter explained the company’s proposal and asked for a date later this year for the balance to be paid.

Senior Crown counsel Candia James said she was mindful of the age of the matter, “but we’re also keen to recover the amount owed.”

The magistrate set the next mention for July 26.

The case of Michael Witter, trading as M & R Construction, involved charges of refusing to comply with an order of the Labour Tribunal Board. The amounts owed to four employees totaled $15,120.

On Thursday, Mr. Witter presented a receipt for $2,000.

The magistrate checked the file and said he was meant to have paid the full amount by that date.

Mr. Witter explained that he had planned to sell property he owns in Jamaica, but the sale did not go through. Previously, he had told the court about getting a loan or a mortgage on that property.

The magistrate noted that pleas of guilty had been entered in August 2011. “After seven years, this is going to come to an end,” she warned.

She set April 30 as the date of mention for sentence.