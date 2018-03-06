Childhood aid offered

Applications for financial help for preschool are now available through the Ministry of Education.

The Early Childhood Assistance Programme is for Caymanian children who will be aged 3 and 4 on Sept. 1, and helps pay for schooling from Sept. 1 to June 30, 2019. Education officials are requesting that parents apply early in order to make use of the funds.

Application forms and information can be downloaded from the ministry’s website, www.education.gov.ky. Forms are also available at the Government Administration Building, the Department of Education Services and all early childhood centers.

For more information, contact Renee Barnes at 244-5735, Turnette Stewart at 244-5724 or email [email protected]