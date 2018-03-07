A 44-year-old man was shot dead on a George Town street late Tuesday night.

It was the second incident involving gunfire to occur in the same Red Bay neighborhood within the past four days.

The homicide victim, Dougmore Wright, was shot around 10 p.m. as he walked along Prospect Drive.

Area residents reported hearing several gunshots followed by sounds of a vehicle driving off at a high speed. As of press time Wednesday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service had not announced any arrests in connection with the killing.

Police were called just before 10:30 p.m. to the crime scene on Prospect Drive, located just north of the East-West Arterial Road between Marina Drive and Victory Avenue.

“The man is believed to have been shot and is showing no signs of life,” RCIPS media officer Jodi-Ann Powery said Tuesday night.

Mr. Wright had been in trouble with local law enforcement in prior years, but Pastor Chris Murray of the Bethel Refuge Apostolic Church in Prospect Park said the 44-year-old had recently turned over a new leaf, getting baptized in a church ceremony just three weeks ago.

“I saw a man who was truly a changed man,” Mr. Murray said of Mr. Wright Wednesday. “There was an undeniable hope because of the decision he made recently.”

Mr. Wright was married and has children from a previous relationship, the pastor said.

The scene of Tuesday night’s homicide, the second to occur in Cayman during 2018, is just around the corner from a shoot-out that occurred between robbery suspects and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers. The gun battle occurred in the wake of two armed robberies that happened late Saturday at a George Town convenience store and a Bodden Town eatery.

According to a police statement on the Saturday shooting: “Officers quickly responded to the incidents and sighted a vehicle answering [suspect] description on Hirst Road after the second robbery. They signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it sped on.

“Police followed the vehicle to a location on Victory Avenue, where two men in the vehicle disembarked and fled on foot. The men then fired at police, and officers returned fire. The men escaped from the area. No officers were injured.”

Victory Avenue is one street west of Prospect Road, where Tuesday night’s killing occurred.

Community concerns

Citing “rising crime rates” in the Cayman Islands, the local Chamber of Commerce weighed in Wednesday on the spate of recent violent crimes, stating it would mediate talks on how to address ongoing public safety problems.

“Clearly, as a country, we have not come to grips with the issue and the previous approaches have not worked,” Chamber President Paul Byles said. “We are better at treating the symptoms of crime after it has occurred, but we are failing to address the core root and cause of the problem.

“We are not interested in just another discussion. The idea is to bring together the previous work done in this area and take a multidisciplinary approach to the problem.”