UPDATE: Police investigate homicide in Prospect

Update:

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said a 44-year-old was man killed overnight in Prospect in a shooting.

The road was cleared late Wednesday morning following the conclusion of the police on scene investigation.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the RCIPS major incident room at 949-4502.

Original story:

A man was found dead in the street late Tuesday night in George Town’s Prospect neighborhood, the victim of an apparent shooting, according to police.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service was called just before 10:30 p.m. to the scene on Prospect Drive, located just north of the East-West Arterial Road between Marina Drive and Victory Avenue.

“The man is believed to have been shot and is showing no signs of life,” RCIPS media officer Jodi-Ann Powery said.

The police investigation overnight closed down the road through the largely residential neighborhood. RCIPS Chief Inspector Frank Owens said the road would be closed until morning.

Details of the shooting were not yet clear, but residents in the area reported hearing a number of shots being fired.

No arrests were immediately reported.