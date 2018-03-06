Clear rounds abound in jumping series

1 of 5

The Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation held its third National Jumping Series show of the season Sunday at the Equestrian Center. Under sunny skies and a cool breeze, many riders produced double clear rounds, meaning they did not knock down any rails in either the first round nor in the jump-off.

Two riders won both of their classes. Olivia Ziemniak, who also won both her classes at the previous National Jumping Series, won the 60cm and 70cm horse class on Amarilla, a former polo pony who loves to jump. Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio also posted wins in the 60cm and 70cm classes on Pony Up. Other winners on the day included Megan Swartz riding Zeus in the 80cm Pony class and Jodie McTaggart riding her horse Nala in the 90cm Open class.

The next horse show on the CIEF calendar is the CEA Caribbean Dressage Challenge which will take place on March 18, and is a competition among CEA member countries Antigua, Bermuda, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and the Cayman Islands, where the judge travels rather than the horses.

The Caribbean Dressage Challenge starts at approximately 7:45 a.m. at the Equestrian Center and will continue at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Cayman Riding School. Spectators are welcome and admission is free.

For more information on CIEF, visit www.ciefcay.com.