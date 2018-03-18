St. Ignatius Spring Fling explodes with fun 1 of 5

St. Ignatius Catholic School’s annual Spring Fling featured a kaleidoscope of color on Friday, with fun hair colors and painted faces, along with plenty of food, prizes, games and live entertainment.

A larger-than-ever crowd of more than 800 people attended the Spring Fling, which is organized each year by the St. Ignatius Home School Association. The adults supervised kids as they skipped from stall to stall, chatting with classmates, purchasing raffle tickets, visiting with fire and police services, taking pony rides, sampling a wide variety of sweets, cakes and candies and enjoying games.

Flipping burgers as fast as he could for attendees in long lines, Home School Association chairman Martin Cooke said students got to enjoy a multitude of fun activities and games throughout the day.

“It’s busy … the spring fair has been growing each year, which is fantastic … the proceeds will go to different school projects,” he said.

“We have such good volunteers each year,” he added.

“There is a lot going on, and so [many] tickets to get, it’s just like a big carnival fair,” said student Micah Hypolite.

Mr. Cooke said the spring fling raised $30,000 last year and this year the school was hoping to exceed that amount. A large portion of the money raised came from the sale of raffle tickets, organized by Jeremy Rice. Many items were donated by the community and parents.