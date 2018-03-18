Week 4 of the Camana Bay Indoor Co-Ed Corporate League had double the action as the games continued Wednesday night.

In the first set of games, Maples and Calder took on Dart A in an attempt to end their losing streak. Dustin Lacheva of Dart A registered the most kills on court in an impressive first set. On offense for Maples and Calder was Stephen Tatum, who ultimately helped secure the win for his team in two sets. Maples and Calder defeated Dart A 25-21, 25-14.

Meanwhile, Silver Wheaton took the win against Deloitte due to yet another forfeit. This will cause significant damage for Deloitte on the leaderboard. With plans to be back on the court this week, they will really need to secure some wins to remain in contention for the playoffs.

Next up, KPMG won in a tense three-set game against Dart B. After a strong 25-19 win in the first set for KPMG, Dart B came back stronger to win the second set 27-25. With it all to play for in the third set, KPMG jumped out to a lead and fought hard for their 15-6 victory as they took the 2-1 win. Adam McSharry-Downie of KPMG registered three kills and in a losing attempt, James Stephen of Dart B registered four.

On the other court, CITCO took on the to-date undefeated Cayman National Bank. CITCO had a much stronger game than earlier in the week but Cayman National once again proved why they deserve the top spot. On offense was Eric Webster of Cayman National, who helped his team win the first set 25-13. Greg Ebanks of CITCO registered the most kills for his team but it was not quite enough and Cayman National won the second set 25-14.

In the final game of the night, MaplesFS defeated PwC in two straight sets. David Bakker of MaplesFS registered the most kills on court, closely followed by Kevin Solomon, also of MaplesFS. PwC did not make it easy for them though, with Amos Benji registering the most kills for his team and excellent defensive play from the players as a whole. The final result was MaplesFS over PwC 25-18, 25-18.

Games resume on Monday with Cayman National, MaplesFS and Silver Wheaton locked in a three-way tie for first place.

For more information regarding the schedule and highlights of the games, visit www.civf.ky.