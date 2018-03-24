Man badly injured in motorcycle crash

An unidentified man was badly injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning, March 24, on Shedden Road near Dorcy Drive in George Town.

A Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokesperson said police received an emergency call shortly before 6 a.m. and found an unresponsive man along with a “badly damaged motorcycle.”

The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he received treatment for serious lacerations to the face and arms, and a broken femur.

The man’s name has not been released and the crash remains under investigation.