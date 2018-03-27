Deloitte announces new partner promotions

Deloitte has promoted Laurie Mernett (Audit & Assurance) and Jon Treadway (Tax) to partner in the Cayman Islands office.

Ms. Mernett has 17 years of experience in public accounting with Deloitte in the Cayman Islands and Canada. She serves alternative investment companies, banks, trusts and other local organizations. She is a member of the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants, serving as the chair of the Membership Recognition Committee; and a member of 100 Women in Finance, serving as a deputy co-chair of the Philanthropy Committee.

Mr. Treadway joined the firm’s Cayman Islands office in 2007 and has over 14 years of experience in U.S. federal and state taxation across various industries. His primary focus during his time at Deloitte has been on U.S. taxation of alternative investment funds and investment managers. Mr. Treadway has been admitted to the bar of the U.S. Tax Court and the State of Tennessee.

Cayman Managing Partner Stuart Sybersma said, “Laurie and Jon have significant experience and expertise in audit & assurance and tax respectively, and their promotions reflect the focus and commitment of both themselves and our partnership team towards supporting and promoting the continued growth of these practices within our local industry and in the region. We are proud to welcome them to both leadership teams in the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean and Bermuda region.”