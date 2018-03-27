OBMI celebrates 50th anniversary in the Cayman Islands

Cayman architecture and interior design firm OBMI celebrated its 50th anniversary with nearly 100 industry representatives at Hemingways restaurant last week.

“We want this anniversary to mark, more than an anniversary; a reaffirmation of our commitment to Cayman, by continuing to fuel good design that’s useful and respectful to our beautiful natural environment, which we are fortunate enough to call home,” said Tim Peck, chairman of OBMI.

OBMI’s designs are well known for being true to their location and purpose, not only in Cayman but across the world, the company said.

When the firm started out in Cayman in the late 1960s, it was ideally positioned to help design much of the infrastructure that has since shaped the islands, OBMI said. The firm’s many local projects include the Harquail Theatre, Cayman Islands National Museum, University College, Triple C School, Cayman National Bank, Butterfield House, Citrus Grove, MacDonald Square, Water Authority, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, Morritt’s Tortuga Club, Cayman Yacht Club and Governors Square, in addition to other commercial, public and private residential projects.