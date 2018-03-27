RBC highlights digital banking platforms

RBC announced enhancements and improvements to its digital banking platforms at a seminar for personal, private and business banking clients.

They include new cross currency and wire-transfer capabilities without clients having to visit a branch, and the launch of electronic funds transfers like direct debits and payroll processing for business clients.

“We are proud of the innovations being put in place to meet our clients’ changing needs,” said Omari Corbin, area vice president and country manager for RBC Royal Bank (Cayman) Limited. “Investments in digital technology are a key element of RBC’s multi-channel approach to allow our clients to bank anytime, anywhere, and on any mobile device.”

In 2017, RBC introduced its new digital banking platform for Android, iOS, and other web-enabled smartphones, tablets and PCs. Initial features for clients in the Cayman Islands included account access, account transfers, bill payments, access to electronic bank statements, and transaction downloads for accounting systems.

“RBC’s strategy focuses on being a digitally enabled relationship bank,” Mr. Corbin added. “We take pride in being a trusted partner while offering accessible and innovative solutions to our clients here in the Cayman Islands and across the Caribbean.”

“RBC is serious about innovation. That is why we are continuing to invest significantly in our digital capabilities across the Caribbean,” said David Hewick, head of digital channels and Caribbean banking for RBC. “We are focusing on ways to create simple and compelling digital client experiences both for our personal and business customers.”