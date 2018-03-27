Police investigate George Town robbery

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service responded Friday afternoon to the scene of a reported robbery that had occurred in the vicinity of Tropical Gardens Road in George Town.

A man had reportedly been walking in the area when he was approached by three assailants who held him, punched him and robbed him of his phone, shoes and other personal items.

No weapons were used in the incident and the victim did not sustain serious injuries. The victim allegedly fled from the location on foot after the attack.

The suspects in the case appeared to be younger than 20 years old, and they have been described as being short in stature and having dark complexions. They were dressed in dark-colored clothing.

One of the culprits has been described as heavyset.

The incident remains under police investigation and anyone with information may contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.