Health clinics closed for Easter holiday

The George Town General Practice clinic and District Health Centres will be closed on Good Friday, March 30, and Easter Monday, April 2, the Health Services Authority advised. In Bodden Town, the clinic hours on Thursday will be from 1 to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, March 31, the General Practice clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the District Health Centres will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon as usual.

Urgent medical care will continue to be provided through the 24-hour Accident and Emergency Unit at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

