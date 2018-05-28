Four arrested for Prospect Point Road robbery

Four people, including three teenagers and a 35-year-old woman, were arrested over the weekend for a robbery that took place on Prospect Point Road on Monday, May 21.

Police said they arrested two males, ages 17 and 19, both of George Town, and a 19-year-old woman from West Bay. The second woman is from George Town.

The four were arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The 19-year-old woman has been bailed, while the other three remained in custody Monday as investigations continue.