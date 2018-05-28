Six arrested in George Town bar raid

Six people were arrested on suspicion of gambling and illegal drugs possession Friday during a raid at Archie’s Bar & Restaurant on Shedden Road.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service conducted the raid, along with customs and immigration officers, early Friday evening.

A small amount of ganja and cash were recovered.

Officers arrested the following people: a 20-year-old George Town man for ganja possession; a 63-year-old George Town man for illegal gambling; a 34-year-old George Town man for ganja possession; a 68-year-old West Bay man for illegal gambling and disorderly conduct; a 34-year-old Bodden Town man for ganja possession; and a 56-year-old George Town man for illegal gambling and disorderly conduct.

Police did not immediately state why the sixth person taken into custody in the raid was arrested.